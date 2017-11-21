Javi Marroquin Says He’s ‘Not Cool’ With Ex Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and her ex Javi Marroquin have been trying to work out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but apparently they are “not cool,” according to Marroquin.

Lowry and Marroquin each threw a 4th birthday party for their son Lincoln Marshall, and Lowry took to Instagram to share photos from the party she threw, commenting with, “Marshall had the best 4th birthday a boy could ask for!“

The “best“ comment seemed to be a bit of shade tossed at Marroquin who reportedly threw his son a Power Rangers-themed party, according to Inquisitr.

Over on Twitter, Marroquin threw the shade right back by tweeting at Lowry, “Don’t tag me in anything like we’re cool. I’m gonna keep my mouth shut on what’s really going on cause I’m over it. I’m over you. Just leave me and my son alone.“

The two have seemed to have a hard time on the show, recently getting into a huge fight about custody.

“He comes out of the shower and he’s like, ‘You’re graduating this year and you want to move to Atlanta so why does Lincoln have to go with you?’ I think he should stay with me,” Lowry told her co-stars in a new episode.

“I was like, ‘Can you just go away? I don’t want to talk about it.’ He keeps pushing me. ‘Well I just think he should be with me why does he have to be with you?’” Lowry reportedly added. “He’s like, ‘F–k this, f–k you, you’re a piece of s–t,’ ” Lowry said. “He takes off his mic and is like, ‘I’m going home’ and he starts packing everything.”

It’s also reported that Marroquin told fellow Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars cast-member Peter Gunz that he’s “done” with Lowry and the show, and that he intended to leave and go to Guatemala.

“I was sick of the same repetitive circle,” Marroquin later said in a show confessional. “Maybe I was just exhausted of everything. I was tired of being in this house I was tired of seeing Kail all the time. I was done.”

Lowry and Marroquin were married in 2012 and ended their relationship in 2016.