Kailyn Lowry Implies Jenelle Evans Is Too Dumb to Homeschool Her Kids

Kailyn Lowry isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans.

After the two engaged in a vicious online fight earlier in the week in regards to Evans’ claims that her MTV castmate gossips about her on her podcast Coffee Convos alongside Lindsie Chrisley, the controversial reality star took to Twitter again, branding the things Lowry has said about her as “fake news.”

“While you’re over here podcasting away, tweeting pure bulls— about me, or posting [Fake News].. I’ll be over here homeschooling my stepdaughter and minding my business,” Evans wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The tweet was probably deleted due to the backlash Evans got for admitting she was homeschooling husband David Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, despite her history of erratic behavior. Evans’ home state does only require a high school degree or its equivalent to apply for a permit to operate a home school, and in 2015 Evans graduated from a technical college.

Lowry, however, clearly doesn’t think Evans is qualified to be molding the minds of tomorrow, retweeting a parody account of Evans’ mother that had posted the screenshotted tweet, commenting, “Is her stepdaughter sitting ‘a crossed’ from her at the table?” poking fun at her intelligence by citing a typo in one of Evans’ many online posts.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the situation as well.

This is so scary. David has isolated Jenelle and now they’re isolating Maryssa from normal social interaction? This poor young woman is going to be stuck on the junkyard swamp 24/7 and receiving a halfass education from a junkie who barely made it out of high school!!! — Sammie (@shoplcjo) August 30, 2018

Things could go “dramastically” wrong 🤣😂 — Bonnie (@Bonniet_c) August 30, 2018

Yes, she’s sitting “a crossed” from her, while simultaneous teaching her how to spell “dude”, “epic”, and “Ke$ha” wrong. 😂😂😂 — Miss Tabitha (@MissTabitha2) August 30, 2018

Hahaha. Marissa will graduate saying “she don’t have nothing to say”. Double negatives will be her normal response to things. Poor kid — broadwaygirl36 🎩 (@broadwaygirl361) August 30, 2018

Evans did delete the tweet, but recently shared a message for her haters on her page, writing, “I don’t care who likes me or who doesn’t. I don’t need approval from anyone to make myself feel better, unlike some people…”

I don’t care who likes me or who doesn’t. I don’t need approval from anyone to make myself feel better, unlike some people…🙃 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 29, 2018

She also added, “My stepdaughter is so ambitious, I love it. [Cant Stop] [Wont Stop].”

My stepdaughter is so ambitious, I love it. 🙌🏻💕 #CantStop #WontStop — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 29, 2018

Will these two ever be able to make amends?

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty