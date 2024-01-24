Kailyn Lowry Sparks Reality TV Return Speculation 2 Years After 'Teen Mom' Exit

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry may be considering a reality TV comeback. Lowry appeared on the MTV show 16 & Pregnant, as well as the subsequent spinoff series Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

On her podcast, Barely Famous, Lowry, 31, had her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, 25, as a guest. A portion of the podcast was shared on her Instagram account, where the couple discussed the birth of their twins. "We got to tell the twins birth story on today's episode of Barely Famous podcast," Kailyn wrote for the caption.

Many supportive comments to the post congratulated her and Scott on their new additions. There was even a comment from the Lifetime network, which stated: "We are so happy for you," to which Lowry replied with a "thank you."

A fan took a screenshot of the exchange between Lowry and the official Lifetime network and posted it on a Reddit forum. Commenters speculated that Lowry's interaction with the Lifetime network could be regarded as a sign that she was planning to return to cable TV.

"So is Kailyn and the Chaos coming to Lifetime? Is that what they were filming?" a community member shared in the forum, referring to the star's nickname used to refer to her large family. A second person commented, "If Kailyn was coming to Lifetime, I don't think it would be a secret left to her discretion. Wouldn't the network likely do a press release or something of that ilk?"

Someone else added, "I think she has a partnership or something with Lifetime because she's covering that prison brides show on her podcast. I recall seeing an instagram post about it."

As previously revealed, the Teen Mom star gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, last year, less than a year after welcoming her fifth child, a son named Rio. The news of Lowry's twins was finally disclosed after going unconfirmed for months.

The star spoke openly about their birth on the most recent episode of Barely Famous. "I ended up delivering at 35 weeks," she revealed in the episode alongside the twins' father, Elijah Scott. According to the former TV personality, she expected to give birth two or three weeks early.

Although Lowry "knew" she would need a c-section, she "canceled" her appointment because she didn't like the birth dates given to her. "I knew I needed a c-section because baby A was breached," she explained.

At the thought of having a C-section, which she had never experienced, the reality star said she cried at the prospect. "I was terrified because I'm like, 'I just don't love this idea,' " Lowry admitted.

Additionally, Lowry confirmed that she had her tubes tied after giving birth to her youngest child and only daughter. "They cut my tubes out," she said, noting that she was surprised that they advise women that they may experience regret after having the procedure. "I don't regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not...like it wouldn't have upset me," she admitted.