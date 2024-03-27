Chelsea Houska Gets Big Career Win 4 Years After Leaving 'Teen Mom'

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is celebrating a big win following the second season premiere of her HGTV show Down Home Fab. The former Teen Mom 2 star, who stars on the home renovation show alongside husband Cole DeBoer, brought home some solid ratings with the show's season premiere, beating out those of the latest iteration from her former MTV franchise.

The Down Home Fab Season 2 premiere brought in 569,000 viewers last week, according to the U.S. Television Database, putting it at no. 84 in the rankings of top original cable airings for the night. In comparison, the first two episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 have brought in far lower ratings, with the premiere drawing just 170,000 same-day viewers and episode 2 garnering only 135,000, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

The Down Home Fab Season 2 premiere wasn't as strong as its first, as the series premiere in 2023 brought in 678,000 viewers, climbing throughout the season to reach its peak of 878,000 viewers in episode 3. The impressive viewership inspired HGTV to renew the series for a second season just a few episodes into its first.

Chelsea, who left the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, told PopCulture ahead of the second season of her HGTV show that she felt more confident going into her sophomore season. "People only had known me from Teen Mom beforehand ... and so going into the first season, it almost felt like we were proving ourselves, even though we felt confident going into it," she explained. "We had done projects and stuff together beforehand, [but] it wasn't something that everyone really knew about it, and so that's why I think that this season is just a little bit more confident."

"We try to make every day fun," Cole added of working with his wife, adding, "It's always good vibes, good energy. And it's a lot – I mean, we have four kids and we have a farm with a lot of animals, so it's definitely a lot going on. But I feel like if you go at it with a positive mindset and you look at it as something fun that we're fortunate to do, I definitely think that mindset really helps us."