Kailyn Lowry Considering Major Weight Loss Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is reportedly considering getting a very specific surgery done. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Lowry explained that she's been experiencing weight gain due to her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). As a result, she's considering getting a gastric sleeve in order to help manage her weight.

Lowry recently appeared on an episode of the podcast, A Cyster & Her Mister, in late May during which she opened up about the weight gain that she's been experiencing due to PCOS (A Cyster & Her Mister, focuses on topics relating to PCOS). The MTV personality explained that her "weight gain has been rapid." She said, “I’m talking in two weeks I couldn’t fit into my jeans anymore." Lowry added that this has been a difficult issue to navigate especially because she's in the public eye due to Teen Mom 2. The mom-of-four added, “I literally panicked. Being in the public eye and kind of dealing with this right now has been harder than I thought. Everything that I do is based on my image and what I look like, and how much weight I’ve gained or lost."

Lowry went on to say that she's "desperate" to lose the weight and that she's considered surgery to help the process. She said that she went to see a doctor about getting a gastric sleeve, adding, "That’s how desperate I am for these changes.” Even though Lowry has developed thick skin after being on television for so long, she did say that the comments that she receives in regards to her weight gain do get to her. The Teen Mom star even said that she gets a bit "emotional" when she does see those negative comments.

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” she explained. “And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control. I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, ‘well f**k, something is wrong.'” Lowry first shared her PCOS diagnosis earlier this year during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, which she hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. She has since been very open about navigating life with the disorder.