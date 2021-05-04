'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Reveals if She'll Have More Kids After PCOS Diagnosis

✖

In March, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). As a result, she has been in the process of figuring out how she will possibly be able to expand her family in the future. But, does Lowry want to have more children? The reality star is a mom to four boys — Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months.

Lowry explained that she doesn't intend to welcome another baby anytime in the near future. However, she has been undergoing IVF and egg retrievals to make sure that she would have the option to have more kids if she wants to. She told Us Weekly, “I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want. You know, my kids are getting older.”

When asked directly whether she does intend on having kids sometime soon, Lowry replied that it's still something that she needs to consider. Although, she is enjoying her independence at the moment. The reality star said that she's "kind of getting [her] time back" and added, “So, definitely no kids. No more kids [are] in my near future.” As for whether she'll have another child later in life, she continued, "Maybe. Maybe not. We'll see." This isn't the first time that Lowry has addressed whether she'll have more children. In November, during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, the Teen Mom star told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that she's hesitant about having another child as she already juggles parenting duties when it comes to her four boys. However, she did leave the decision up in the air.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” Lowry said. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f–king kids. … I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team.”