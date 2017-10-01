Kailyn Lowry Reveals How Chris Lopez Is Handling Fatherhood

Teen Mom personality, Kailyn Lowry might be having trouble deciding on a name for her baby boy, but she’s revealing that her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez has no issue tackling fatherhood.

In a Facebook Live interview on Thursday as reported by In Touch Weekly, Lowry revealed just how well her ex is doing when it comes to fathering their child, whom they welcomed together this past August.

“He’s good! He’s very hands-on and he kind of just picked up on it right away. I didn’t have to help him hold the baby, he kind of just knew,” Lowry said. “Same thing with diaper changing and stuff — I’ve never seen him work with babies before but he kind of just knew what to do.”

Lowry also shared the current status of their relationship, revealing that “things are okay” between the two of them, adding it’s a dynamic she wants to keep going.

“We’re trying to figure out what works for us,” she said. “Whatever that looks like.”

While Lowry isn’t back together with her ex, Lopez, she somewhat confirmed the speculation that she has a new lady in her life by the name of Dom.

Lowry posted an image to her Instagram of herself and Dom last month enjoying a nice dinner with friends.