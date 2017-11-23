Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Changing Baby Lux’s Name

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is reportedly taking steps to change her infant son’s name in the middle of a nasty custody battle with his father.

Lowry gave birth to her son Lux Russell Lopez in August, but called him only “Baby Lo” for the first eight weeks of his life before settling on a first name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since she became pregnant with Lux, Lowry has had problems with the baby’s father, her longtime friend Chris Lopez. Lowry has two other children, Lincoln, 4, and Isaac, 7, with exes Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which was filmed in October, Lowry claimed that Lopez had not seen Lux in more than a month and that he had cheated on her “[her] whole pregnancy,” which made the time miserable for her.

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said, adding, “I stayed, so it’s my fault.”

Now, while fighting Lopez in court over other custody issues, Lowry is looking to change Lux’ last name from “Lopez” to “Lowry,” reports Radar.

One of the issues Lowry is reportedly coming up against is Lopez’s refusal to acknowledge paternity, which prevents her for filing for child support.

“Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court, because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing,” the insider told Radar. “He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”