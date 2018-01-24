Kailyn Lowry Calls out Baby Daddy in Cryptic Tweet

It’s no secret that Kailyn Lowry hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to men, but now the Teen Mom 2 cast member is coming after the fathers of her children on social media.

Lowry has children with exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, almost all of whom she is currently feuding. While she and Rivera haven’t had any recent public blowouts, Lowry’s relationship with Marroquin has soured since October when he started dating her MTV castmate Briana DeJeus (the couple has since broken up). Meanwhile, she has been embroiled in a legal battle with Lopez over visitation, child support and her son’s last name.

So when she tweeted the following message Monday, fans weren’t too surprised:

One thing i can’t fucking stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kids life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 22, 2018

It’s unclear who Lowry was talking about specifically in the tweet, but fans were quick to offer up their suggestions in the replies.

Well we know this isn’t about Jo! — Kay Risti (@kristipride) January 22, 2018

Which dad? You got 3 now! — Cola Town (@towns_cola) January 22, 2018

Quit having kids with low life’s then, it’s simple! — Jeff Wilson♏🎭 (@j_wilson2205) January 22, 2018

Lowry and Marroquin had actually been repairing their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp after cheating allegations on both sides, even planning to release a book series about their relationship titled He Said, She Said before things went south due to Marroquin’s dramatic relationship with DeJesus.

The two eventually called the book tour off, with Marroquin saying he was “not cool” with the mother of his 4-year-old son Lincoln. But when the couple called things quits last week, Lowry had a very diplomatic response to the break-up.

“It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” she told Us Weekly.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kaillowry