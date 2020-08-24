Twitter Reacts to Kailyn Lowry’s Breastfeeding Announcement

Kailyn Lowry recently welcomed her third child, a son she hasn’t yet named, and the Teen Mom 2 star is getting back into the routine of having a newborn, sharing a breastfeeding update with fans on Twitter Wednesday.

Shout out to breastfeeding moms! I forgot about cluster feeding. This mom is tired 😴 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 9, 2017

“Shout out to breastfeeding moms!” Lowry wrote. “I forgot about cluster feeding. This mom is tired.”

“Exhausting but worth it!” she later added.

The reality star’s fans immediately sympathized with her, sharing their own breastfeeding experiences.

“Breastfeeding a teething infant is almost as exhausting,” commented one person. “I haven’t slept in a month lol.”

“Shoutout to YOU for being able to breastfeed! I struggled in the beginning but now we’re almost 2 years strong.”

“Girl. I hear ya,” added a third. “Prepped my to nurse my #3 for the next 2.5 years if he follow his siblings timeline. It’s hard work. Good for you.”

Another fan offered some encouragement, “It will get better!”

Lowry addressed the topic of nursing again on Wednesday, asking her followers, “What’s bigger, pregnancy appetite or nursing appetite?”

The consensus seemed to be nursing. “Forever hungry,” wrote one person, while another said, “Was ALWAYS hungry for an entire year.”

Talk about mom life!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kaillowry