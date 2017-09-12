Kailyn Lowry Shares Every Detail of Her Third Child’s Birth

Kailyn Lowry did not hold anything back when she decided to share her son’s birth story with her fans.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member shared in graphic detail on her website about the night Baby Lo was born.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I debated writing this post because there are obviously graphic details, lol but also because I don’t know if I could ever convey what the night actually looked like,” she wrote as she started off her post.

Lowry explained that her two older sons‘ births were “pretty long labors,” as Isaac’s was 13 hours long and Lincoln’s 16 hours. Many doctors told her that after her first child, labors tend to get shorter and easier. However, she didn’t truly believe that since her second’s son’s birth was longer than her first.

In her head, she predicted that her third child’s labor would be at least 10 hours.

After hearing that her fellow cast member Chelsea Houska had a short labor with her second birth, she thought that had to be very rare.

Then she got into the graphic details of the night and even warned her fans, writing, “graphic, TMI to follow.”

At around 1 a.m. on the night her son was born, she felt and heard a noise, which happened to be her mucus plug. She revealed that she had lost it the night before giving birth to Isaac and days before with Lincoln.

She alerted her son’s father Chris Lopez just to make him aware that the birth could be happening soon. But, minutes later her water broke.

“Water starts breaking at the top of my stairs and contractions are instantly 3 mins apart… consistently. I get out of the shower and the rest of my water smacks on the floor,” she wrote. “I call Chris tell him my water broke and meet me at the hospital.”

Once she got ahold of her doctor, he told her to immediately go to the hospital. At this point, she tells Lopez to come pick her up and they get into the car at 2:24 a.m.

The soon-to-be parents get to the hospital at 2:45 a.m. after blowing a few red lights.

“I can barely sign my name on the papers… they’re struggling to get the IV in, I’m 6 cm… I’m begging for pain meds but the paperwork isn’t done… minutes later the IV is in and I’m ok now can I please have pain meds. Nurse comes in to check me and I’m 8 CM but dilate 9, 10 cm AS SHE’S CHECKING ME… Last thing I hear is “I NEED HELP” from the nurse.”

Then, the nurse tells her to get ready and after two pushes, Baby Lo was born. He was delivered at “3 a.m. on the dot.” He made it out before the doctor even got to the hospital.

“They put baby on my chest and ask “do you want to know what you had?” I’m in tears, and say yes! ‘IT’S A BOY!’”

Baby Lo’s labor lasted only two hours total.