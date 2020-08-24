Kailyn Lowry Announces the Name of Her Third Child

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son on Aug. 5, and the Teen Mom 2 cast member finally revealed her baby boy’s name on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 1, revealing that her bundle of joy is named Lux Russell.

Lux Russell, 08/05/17 💕 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official 💛 thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Lowry posted a snap of her youngest son lying on a personalized blanket to announce the news.

“It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official,” she captioned the snap.

Until recently, Lowry had been referring to the newborn as “Baby Lo,” which could be a reference to her own last name or that of Lux’s dad, Chris Lopez.

In response to a fan wondering why it took so long to decide on a name, the mom of three wrote, “Well, for one, I didn’t know if I was having a boy or girl. And for two, maybe I wanted to see his/her first before deciding.”

In addition to Lux, Lowry is mom to Issac, 7, (with ex Jo Rivera) and Lincoln, 3, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and the 25-year-old recently shared with Us Weekly that raising three young boys can be challenging.

“The mornings are a crazy,” she said. “Isaac doesn’t want to get up. Lincoln is always up first and then the baby might have just fallen asleep.”

She added that things are more complicated since she and Lopez don’t live together.

“It’s been a little bit hard,” she said. “It’s hard because he’s in school and working.”

