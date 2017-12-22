Jwoww Announces New TLC Talk Show

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley is coming to TLC!

The Jersey Shore cast member revealed on Instagram Friday that she will be hosting a talk show, Young Americans, on the network beginning in January.

“My new talk show Young Americans airs JANUARY 27th on TLC! Can’t wait for you all to watch,” Farley wrote in her announcement. She also invited her fans to follow the show’s official account for behind-the-scenes photos and updates.

Farley has had plenty of television experience since her time on Jersey Shore, appearing on Marriage Boot Camp and the seventh season of Worst Cooks in America, which she won. She also currently appears on go90’s Snooki & Jwoww: Moms With Attitude with Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, which began in 2015 after their spinoff show, Snooki & Jwoww, ended after running for four seasons on MTV.

Also next year, Farley will return to Jersey Shore for the show’s newest spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will see cast members Farley, Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite. The show will premiere sometime in 2018.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jwoww