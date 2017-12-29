Jwoww Shares Her ‘Best Nine’ of 2017

With the new year almost here, it’s time to look back on the most memorable moments from this year.

One way to do that is to share them on Instagram, which Jersey Shore cast member Jenni “Jwoww” Farley did by posting a collage of her top nine photos from the year on the social media platform on Thursday.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Farley’s collage is full of the reality personality and her family members, including husband Roger Matthews and their daughter, Meilani, and son, Greyson.

Starting off with the family’s Addams Family Halloween costume, the photos include a snap from Farley and Matthews’ wedding, the couple’s children with Santa, Matthews and Meilani dressed in Beauty and the Beast costumes and a shot from Meilani’s third birthday.

The collage also includes a shot from Jersey Shore cast member Deena Cortese’s wedding, which saw much of the cast come together to celebrate the special day.

While Farley has had a busy year, things will surely be just as successful for her in 2018, as the 31-year-old will appear on the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is set to premiere sometime during the year. She will also begin hosting her own talk show, Young Americans, on TLC Jan. 27.

