JWoww’s Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Makes Bold Statement With 2nd Amendment Artwork in His House

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex-husband Roger Mathews recently took to Instagram to post about an update about Christmas plans, but ended up making bold statement by way of some Second Amendment artwork in his house. Mathews shared a clip the features his Christmas tree and a look at his living room, which also boasts a massive display of cohesive prints that reveals a handgun lying on top of a copy of the Second Amendment. In a caption on the post, Mathews wrote, “Just about ready for Christmas. A lot of wrapping left to do. Maybe the Elves will help!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

Some of Mathews followers are fans of the painting, with one person commenting, “Awesome photo! Where did you get it?”

“Ok where did you get that wall decor cause I want that lol,” someone else asked.

However, many other users have expressed issues with it. “Do guns make u feel manly?” one critic inquired.

“The art didn’t need the gun on it. I think it would have been better without it. Looks nice though the decor,” another person offered.

One fan defended Mathews against the critics by exclaiming, “It’s not the guns or bullets! It’s the people behind the guns firing those bullets! Hugh gun advocate! I feel ALL of us have the right to bare arms!!”

Mathews and Farley were married for nearly three years, and share two children together: a 5-year-old daughter named Meilani, and 3-year-old son Greyson. The pair have been split up for over a year, with Farley recently saying that the divorce has really taken a toll on her.

During a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Farley was sitting with her best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and opened up about what she was going through.

“We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” Farley told Polizzi, who responded by asking if she was referring to her situation with Mathews.

“Yeah. I’m going through it with the divorce,” Farley went on to explain. “It’s been almost a year since I filed. When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

Polizzi then offered some input that only a BFF can, saying, “He’s the f–ing worst, but you always knew it wasn’t right.”

