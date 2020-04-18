Julianne Hough Seen With Actor Ben Barnes While Husband Brooks Laich Quarantines out of State

Julianne Hough has been spotted spending time with British actor Ben Barnes as her husband, Brooks Laich, quarantines in a different state amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband of nearly three years socially distance separately, Hough and the Chronicles of Narnia star were spotted on a walk in Los Angeles Thursday in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Looking casual in an all-black outfit, Hough was accompanied by Barnes, who looked comfortable chic in a black T-shirt and gray shorts. As for Laich, the former pro hockey player has been spending his quarantine in Idaho with his husky, Koda, sharing photos of the two out in the snowy wilderness as recently as Tuesday. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple revealed that “Julianne and Brooks are not doing well” as of now, hence the separate quarantining.

The Footloose actress spoke about feeling “deep and raw emotions” last week in an Instagram post, adding, “There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows…. Staying true to the path and gradually settling in. Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle.” Tuesday, she shared alongside a number of selfies that she was “riding on a tidal wave of emotions daily” and “experiencing the highs, lows, ups, downs, sideways, diagonals and in-betweens.”

The couple, who wed in July 2017 in Idaho, was first reported to be “having problems” in their marriage in December 2019 by Us Weekly, after Hough was spotted a number of times without her wedding ring. “They definitely have been going through a rough patch,” another insider said in January. “They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together [these] past few months.”

For Laich’s part, the former athlete revealed in a January episode of his How Men Think podcast that he is not “100 percent fully expressed in [his] true sexuality” with Hough. He explained, “I’m super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also to get better at the performance of it … but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is.”