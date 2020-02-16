Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Reunite for Valentine’s Day Despite Recent Troubles

Despite persistent rumors about their relationship status, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich spent Valentine's Day together recently, as PEOPLE noted. Laich reportedly supported his wife, who is currently a part of Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision tour, on Friday during the tour's stop in Dallas, Texas.

On Valentine's Day, Laich took to his Instagram Story to showcase Hough's work with her Kinrgy troupe. In the clips that he shared, the former Dancing with the Stars judge can be seen dancing and rehearsing her bit for the audience.

“I believe it’s everyone’s superpower!” Hough can be heard saying in the clip. “Are you guys ready to dance?”

“This isn’t about perfection,” she continued to say, “this is about expression!”

Laich's Instagram Story not only showcases his support for Hough, but it also shows that the couple did indeed spend the love-filled holiday together. This update comes over a month after it was reported that Laich and Hough were experiencing a rough patch in their marriage.

“They’ve been having problems for months,” one source told PEOPLE in early January. “She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage.”

“It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do,” a separate insider added.

In early January, E! News reported that Hough and Laich, who have been married since July 2017, were "spending time apart."

"They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," a source told the publication. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

"She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement," the source added. "She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."

While neither Laich nor Hough has commented on these rumors, the former athlete did share an Instagram post on Jan. 7 in which he expounded upon the "new chapter" that he was set to go on in 2020.

"In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life," he wrote. "I find myself wanting to officially say the words 'I retire' from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!"

"So beautiful," Hough commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji.

