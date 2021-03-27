Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Recent Health Concerns About Daughter Evy

✖

Months after giving birth to daughter Evelyn "Evy" Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar is opening up about a health issue that her little one is facing. In a video that they posted on Friday, Duggar said that they were initially concerned for their daughter's health when a doctor noticed a bump on her head when she had her one-month check-up. The reality star subsequently shared an update about her daughter's ongoing health journey with her fans.

Duggar began her video by explaining that she was preparing to take Evy to the Arkansas Children's Hospital for a check-up. She explained that her daughter had a "weird bump on the back of her head" and that the doctor was concerned enough that he urged them to see a cranial-facial specialist. Duggar said that her doctor told them that this bump could be a sign that her skull is "fusing together too quickly." Both Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, said that they're hopeful that there's nothing wrong with Evy, but that they're getting her checked out just in case.

Since their appointment came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Forsyth went into the hospital with Evy while Duggar had to wait in the car. Forsyth kept in communication with Duggar via FaceTime so that she could follow along with the appointment. After the check-up, Duggar and Forsyth were told that Evy's issue isn't a major cause for concern now, but that if they notice it continuing to become a problem then they should check back in with the doctor. Duggar later said, "I'm so thankful that everything turned out okay for Evy and that there's no problem. She doesn't have to wear a helmet or have surgery — that's a huge relief."

Duggar and Forsyth wed in 2017. They welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in 2018. They went on to welcome Evelyn in August of 2020. At the time, the couple released a statement to E! News in which they said, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!" The couple added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

Days after they announced their daughter's birth, they shared their newborn's name. The Counting On star wrote on Instagram that she wanted an "elegant" name for their daughter and that they eventually settled on the perfect moniker. Duggar wrote, alongside a photo of baby Evy, "I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant! We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on 'Evy Mae' and we think it fits her perfectly!"