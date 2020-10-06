Joy-Anna Duggar Responds to Fan 'Concerned' She Dropped Baby Girl

✖

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth had the classiest response to a follower "concerned" she was about to drop 1-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae in the Counting On star's latest family photo. Posing with husband Austin Forsyth and 2-year-old son Gideon while holding little Evy in front of her, Joy revealed the sweet picture was taken Sunday as the Forsyth family was at "church this morning."

Joy was using her right hand not only to cradle Evy, but to hold Gideon, which prompted a comment from one of her followers: "Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!" The TLC personality responded good-naturedly, "Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site) on Oct 4, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

Joy-Anna's other followers loved her diplomatic response. "I love your replys, let the haters hate," one person wrote, as another chimed in, "THAT baby has a name.. and if you’re THAT concerned you should [direct message] her in a nice way." Others noted that having to tend to two young ones at once is an everyday reality for moms all over. "She's doing a great job, mothers know how to multi task," one person commented. Another added, "Yes we do have ninja skills. But... I did think at first when I glanced at the pic that it kinda of looked like she was awkwardly holding the baby. But never thought she was about to drop her."

Joy and Austin welcomed their second child on Aug. 21, telling E! News at the time, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!" They then revealed they could tell right away that their baby girl has a sweet demeanor and would fit in perfectly with their family. They added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"