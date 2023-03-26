Joy-Anna Duggar Speaks on 'Counting On' Cancellation

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth believes the Duggar family would have been better off if Counting On ended before it finally did. TLC pulled the plug on the show in June 2021, months after her older brother Josh Duggar was arrested on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison in May 2022 after he was convicted by a jury in December 2021.

"I do not miss the TV show," Joy-Anna, 25, told fans in a Q&A YouTube video on March 17. "I think it was best for our family for it to end, but I do miss the film crew we had. I was with some of those guys since I was like, six, and so for me, seeing them on a weekly bases and then not seeing them was really weird."

Joy-Anna, who filmed the video while putting IKEA furniture together, said she supported TLC's decision to cancel the show. "It was best for our family at that time to get off and to not be on TV," she said. "I think it would have been best if we probably would have stopped before then, too." In the end, the only part of the show she missed was the film crew, she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Joy-Anna explained her decision to start wearing pants like some of her sisters have, notes The Ashleys Reality Round-Up. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their daughters to exclusively wear skirts, following Institute of Basic Life Principles rules. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, prayed about her wearing jeans "for a long time" and dug "deep into the Bible" on the issue before they decided that wearing jeans or pants is "okay for our family and where we are."

"I don't know, I just wasn't in a rush," Joy-Anna said. "But really [in] the last year we really prayed about it and felt like there isn't anything in scripture that's black and white on dress and it talks a lot about modesty, but I feel like you can be modest and wear pants and so that's kind of where we came to. I do try to be modest in wearing pants, like, not [wearing] things too tight or too short."

Joy-Anna and Austin announced they are expecting their third child in October 2022. The two are already parents to Evelyn, 2, and Gideon, 4. At the time she filmed her latest video, she was 30 weeks along and is already making plans for more babies. "Right now, I say, I've been saying like, four or five, but we'll see," she said.