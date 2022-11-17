Joy-Anna Duggar Dealing With 'High Risk' Medical Issue Amid Pregnancy

Joy-Anna Duggar is counting on toward the day her third baby arrives, and she's once again taking fans along on her pregnancy journey. This includes all of the highs and all of the lows one could face. In a recent update, the former Counting On star got emotional as while detailing the "high risk" medical issue facing her during this preganancy. Duggar disclosed that this pregnancy is at high risk for blood clots.

Duggar provided the most recent pregnancy update in a Nov. 4 YouTube video documenting her and husband Austin Forsyth's recent doctor's visit, during which the doctor performed an ultrasound, allowing the couple to see their little one. In the clip, Duggar shared, "I got to see baby. That's encouraging. Everything looks great. Baby was kicking and arms were waving and all the things." However, the checkup did result in just good feelings, with the soon-to-be mom of three admitting that she was "kind of heavy-hearted – a little bit emotional." Duggar explained that while she knew she tested positive for GHFR, as her doctors "looked back at the records and they were looking closer and I don't know all the medical terms but instead of having one strand, I have two."

"And so it puts me more at high risk for blood clots and so I am now going to have to start doing shots daily which is kind of crazy because my best friend has to do that in pregnancy as well," she continued. "So I'm going to have to do shots daily, take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins, and then deliver early as well. Not really sure. I'm gonna meet with the high-risk doctor ... next appointment, but this is all a huge surprise. Thankfully baby is still healthy."

The update came less than a month after Duggar and her husband shared the exciting news that they are expecting their third child together. The couple, who share son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn Mae, 2, announced the news on Instagram, where they posted photos of themselves alongside their children, writing, Baby #3 is on the way!" They also shared the news in a YouTube video that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at when they found out that they were expecting their third child, with Duggar telling viewers, "we have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three."

Duggar and Forsyth first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars' church and were friends for 15 years before Forsyth asked asked for Jim Bob Duggar's blessing to enter into a courtship with Duggar during a 2017 episode of Counting On. The couple then became engaged in March 2017 before tying the knot in front of family and friends in May 2017.