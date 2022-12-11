Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals 15-Week Baby Bump Photo

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, shared a new pregnancy photo on Instagram last week. Duggar, 15, is now 15 weeks pregnant with her third baby. The couple is also parents to Gideon Martyn, 4, and Evelyn Mae, 2.

"15 weeks & bumpin' along," Duggar captioned the post, which featured two bathroom mirror selfies. The former Counting On star went on to joke about how dirty their mirror was. "Yes, we are normal humans and my mirror is dirty," she wrote.

Her fans did not care about the mirror smudges because they were too excited about the pregnancy update. "Happiness radiates from you both... You were so aptly named because you do have such a joy that shines through," one fan wrote. "That's what I love about you guys! Showing all sides of life. I mean how often does a mirror even get cleaned?" another commented.

Duggar and Forsyth announced they are expecting their third child in early October. They shred the news by publishing photos of themselves and their kids holding a sonogram image. "Baby #3 is on the way," they wrote.

During a video update on Nov. 18, the couple revealed they are having a boy. They chose a unique way to do a gender reveal by turning it into a game. They had to pop over 40 balloons, which revealed either the color blue or pink. When they got to the last one, it revealed a blue balloon, which signified that Evelyn and Gideon are getting a baby brother.

"I am completely shocked," Duggar revealed in the video, via PEOPLE. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself it was a girl... and I was waiting for two of those balloons to be pink and they weren't. That's crazy!"

Forsyth is "so, so" grateful to have another son. "I mean if it was a girl, I'd be just as happy, but I'm really glad Gideon's gonna have a little brother." Their third child is expected around May 2023.

Duggar's pregnancy has not been easy. In another video update last month, Duggar revealed that she has a "high risk" of developing blood clots during her pregnancy. She knew she tested positive for GFR. Her doctors "looked back at the records and they were looking closer and I don't know all the medical terms but instead of having one strand, I have two."

"And so it puts me more at high risk for blood clots and so I am now going to have to start doing shots daily which is kind of crazy because my best friend has to do that in pregnancy as well," Duggar explained to her fans. "So I'm going to have to do shots daily, take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins, and then deliver early as well. Not really sure. I'm gonna meet with the high-risk doctor ... next appointment, but this is all a huge surprise. Thankfully the baby is still healthy."

Two of Duggar's siblings have welcomed new babies in recent months. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third son, Frederick, in July. Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and Katey Nakatsu welcomed their first child in May.