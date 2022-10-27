See Joy-Anna Duggar's Latest Baby Bump Photo

Joy-Anna Duggar is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Austin Forsyth. In a recent Instagram post, Duggar showcased her growing baby bump. The Counting On alum is already a mom to son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2.

On Oct. 11, Duggar posted a couple of photos of herself posing in front of a mirror. As she turned to the side, she showed off a peak at her growing baby bump. The reality star noted in her caption that she was eight weeks along at the time that the photos were taken. She also explained that they were taken four weeks after they first learned that they were adding another little one to their family.

"My mama always told me time goes go by faster the older you get… so, I shouldn't be shocked, but every time I look back one month, one week, or even one day I cannot believe how fast the time slips by," Duggar captioned the post. "Cannot believe that it's been 4 weeks since we found out about this baby!"

Just as she explained, it's been some time since Duggar announced that she was expecting. She and Forsyth shared the news on both Instagram and YouTube. To announce the news, they shared photos on Instagram of the pair holding an ultrasound photo as they posed with their two children. They kept their caption simple, writing, "Baby #3 is on the way!" Of course, Duggar's family members were overjoyed about the news and they expressed that excitement in the comments section. Jessa wrote, "Stunning photos! So happy for y'all!" As for Jill, she congratulated the couple and wrote, "Couldn't be more excited for y'all!!"

In their YouTube video, they have fans a behind-the-scenes look at when they found out the news. Duggar said, "We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three." When she wiped away a tear, Forsyth said, "Or baby number three and four. Wouldn't that be cool?" Duggar continued, "We're at a really good spot now. We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."