Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump 9 Days Before Her Due Date, but Fans Are Skeptical

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is counting down the days until she becomes a mom!

The pregnant Counting On personality and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their first child in nine days, and celebrated the family landmark Tuesday with some quality time together at a car auction.

While they didn’t walk away with a new ride, they did look like they enjoyed some of their final hours of being a childless couple.

“Well, we didn’t end up buying anything today, but it’s always fun going to the auto auction!” she captioned a smiling photo of the couple and her baby bump. She added the hashtag “#9daystillduedate.”

The couple, who wed in May, revealed in August that they were expecting.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

But since the beginning, fans have suspected something fishy about the TLC couple’s pregnancy, accusing them of getting pregnant before tying the knot — a big no-no for the extremely religious couple.

Fans have pointed to the couple suddenly moving their wedding date from October 2017 to May 2017 without explanation, and some have even gone so far as to say the Counting On cast member’s baby bump looked too big at different points of her pregnancy.

Tuesday’s photo was no different.

“They moved the wedding up and boom she has a honeymoon pregnancy???” one fan asked. “Don’t get me wrong, I love them/the show just wish they’d be honest about things. Just because you’re from a strict Christian family doesn’t mean you don’t make mistakes.”

But others said the recent photo of Joy-Anna’s bump proves that theory wrong.

“Well this solves the ‘when she conceived’ question everyone has been nosy about,” one fan commented. “If she conceived before her wedding then she would have already had the baby. [Nine] days from today means she most likely conceived the week after the wedding. Hope all the negative Nancys can be quiet now.”

The couple has admitted to breaking their family’s strict courting rules in the past, such as when Joy-Anna accepted her husband-to-be’s proposal with a full on hug instead of the permitted side hug.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” she said during a Counting On reunion special.

Counting On returns Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @austinandjoyforsyth