Josh Duggar Teases Sixth Baby’s Gender with New Photo, Gets Roasted Online

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar are expecting their sixth child together, though they likely were not expecting the backlash they received after teasing their baby’s gender on social media.

Over the weekend, the former Counting On stars took to give fans the latest update about their little Duggar on the way, revealing that they had just gotten back from an ultrasound appointment to learn the sex of their baby.

“Just had our gender reveal ultrasound!” the couple captioned the photo, which showed them holding ultrasound photos. “What’s your guess?”

Although many fans were eager to tally their guess in the poll, the seemingly innocent post was met with a wave of criticism from other fans of the Duggar family.

“I vote intersex so we can see how they handle that,” the Facebook account that posted this picture, Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, wrote.

“Note it is a ‘gender reveal’ ultrasound and not one that determines if the baby is healthy and growing normally!” another user commented.

“I think Anna is only there because that’s how she was raised and has nowhere else to go,” a third criticized the Duggar family’s strict lifestyle. “Now she’s stuck with a guy she probably wishes she never married and having kids with.”

“Boy. Because he should not have little girls in his home,” another person wrote, referring to the 2015 Duggar family scandal.

As fans will recall, Duggar was caught up in a sweeping scandal after it was discovered that he had a premium “guaranteed affair” subscription on the site Ashley Madison. He also confessed that he had molested his younger sisters and family friends when he was a teenager.

However, despite the backlash from some Counting On viewers, the Duggars have mostly seemed to move past the incident, and Duggar and his wife took a step out of the spotlight and do not appear on the family’s new TLC series, which started after 16 Kids and Counting went off the air.

On April 26, the couple had announced that they were expecting their sixth child together, stating that they “couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall” and that they “continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives.”

The couple are already parents to Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 19 months. Duggar and Anna have not yet revealed an exact due date for baby No. 6.