Josh Duggar's 12-Year Prison Sentence Extended

Josh Duggar's time behind bars has been extended after his release date got shifted. According to E! News, Duggar's release date was pushed back by two more months to Oct. 2, 2032. The total sentence for the convicted sex offender is 151 months, adding up to around 12 and a half years.

Duggar is currently being held at a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas after being found guilty in December 2021. The 35-year-old was found guilty on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in Arkansas. The former reality star claims he is innocent and attempted an appeal, but ended up being sentenced in May 2022.

Once he is finally released, Duggar is facing 20 years of supervised release, he'll be required to attend sex offender treatment and was hit with a fine of $10,000. He'll also be faced with judgments from his family.

His parents have publicly tried to stand in support of their oldest son, sharing a statement with E! News back in 2021. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote at the time. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge."

His siblings have taken a more honest approach to the situation. Jinger Duggar has been very open about her brother and her family, including the clan's infamous rules. She has said in the past that the trial was "one of the hardest things to talk about," later adding that justice was "being served."

"I'm just grateful for the justice system," Duggar said. "My heart just breaks for the victims and their families." Josh Duggar's wife Anna has been in his corner throughout his trial and sentencing. They even spent time together before he started his sentence. The couple has seven children together, though Duggar won't be able to spend time with them alone until they're 18.