Jinger Duggar Questions Brother Josh’s ‘Soul’ Following Conviction Over Child Pornography

On Thursday, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. Since then, many of Josh’s family members have spoken out about the verdict. According to InTouch Weekly, Josh’s sister Jinger Duggar is “saddened” by the ordeal and is now questioning her brother’s “soul.”

Jinger released a lengthy statement on Instagram about the verdict. Her statement began, “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children. We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian.” She went on to write that when a “follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite,” people will try to “challenge the integrity of Jesus himself.” Jinger continued, “For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though Jinger expressed sadness over the ordeal, she did write that they are feeling “grateful” that justice was carried out. “We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless,” she went on to write. “And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable. This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.” Jinger ended her statement by writing that they are also “grateful” that “Josh’s actions” were exposed and that he will now face legal consequences.

“We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.” Now that Josh has been found guilty, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count. Clay Fowlkes, acting United States attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, told PEOPLE that the maximum sentence that Josh could receive is 40 years in prison. His sentencing will take place sometime in the spring. In the meantime, Josh remains in prison. After receiving the guilty verdict, he was reportedly placed into solitary confinement for “safety” reasons, with sources telling InTouch Weekly that “he has his own small cell and is away from other criminals.”