Josh and Anna Duggar Stir the Internet After Giving Daughter Controversial Birthday Gift

The Duggar family is once again at the center of controversy, this time surrounding the birthday gift they gave to Josh and Anna Duggar’s oldest daughter Mackynzie. As the youngster rang in double digits in Los Angeles, California, where Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy now live, it was a Monday trip to the American Girl doll store that sparked criticism among fans.

“Had a fun stop at the American Girl store out in California today!” they captioned a gallery of images. “Josh and Anna’s oldest daughter Mackynzie turns 10 years old tomorrow, and she picked out a new doll as a special gift from Grandma and Grandpa Duggar! Happy (early) birthday sweet girl!! We love you!!

In the accompanying photos, Mackynzie could be seen posing in the store alongside the other young Duggar girls, a final photo showing her holding a large bag presumably holding one of the dolls, which cost upwards of $100.

The trip sparked some criticism in the comments section, though it wasn’t the birthday gift itself that raised a few eyebrows, but rather the fact that it seemed unfair for the other Duggar children in attendance.

“Wow!! That’s amazing! Going there with all those sweet girls and only the birthday girls gets something!” one Duggar family follower wrote. “Im not sure I could pull that off. they would have to get something!! I’ve been there with my granddaughter! It’s amazing!”

Hoping to squash any controversy before it could get out of hand, the Duggar family replied with a calm response, explaining that while Mackynzie did go home with a new doll, the other girls didn’t leave empty-handed.

“The other girls were able to pick out a little something too, but the birthday girl got the big doll!” the Duggar’s responded. “They were all so excited!”

With the controversy avoided, the Duggar family went on to enjoy the remainder of their trip, which also included a stop at the Grand Canyon. After bringing home her new doll, Mackynzie was also treated to some birthday cake and a touching message from her mother.

“We are so blessed to have such a sweet young daughter! Your name Mackynzie means wise leader, and you are just that kind of a role model to your younger siblings and friends!” Anna wrote on Instagram alongside images from the birthday trip. “I can remember the day Mackynzie was born (10 years ago!) like it was yesterday — how fast time flies!”

“We had such a fun day here in Los Angeles and such a fun celebration time with family and friends this evening,” she concluded. “What a special day!”