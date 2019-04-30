Josh Duggar Resurfaces on Instagram for His 30th Birthday

Josh Duggar made a rare appearance on social media on Sunday, when Anna Duggar posted a video of the former reality star and accused child molester blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

Anna recorded the moment that family and friends sang happy birthday to her husband, who sang along as well. He held an infant in his arms the whole time, and pretended to sneeze on the cake as a joke. The disgraced former star of 19 Kids and Counting is now 30 years old.

Duggar has been scarce in the public eye since his 2015 confession that he had molested his younger sisters and family friends when he was a teenager. He was also reportedly a member of the website Ashley Madison, a service that connected people looking to have a discreet extra-marital affair.

Duggar reportedly confessed his history of sexual misconduct to his father, Jim Bob Duggar, in 2015. According to a police report obtained by In Touch Weekly, he had committed acts of sexual molestation on at least three separate occasions between 2002 and 2003.

“James said that in March of 2002 [redacted, Josh] who had just turned 14, came to him very upset and crying,” the report read.

“James said that [redacted, Josh] had told him that he had been sneaking into [redacted, his sisters’] room at night and had been touching [redacted, his sisters] on the breasts and vaginal areas while they were sleeping.” The report goes on to explain how Duggar had gone from sister to sister. “Apparently all of the girls were sleeping in a common room at this time.”

“[Redacted, Josh] told James that this had occurred 4 to 5 times and had occurred as [redacted] was sleeping on the couch,” the report added.

The scandal led to the cancellation of the family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting. It also got Josh Duggar fired from his job as executive director of FRC Action, a lobbying PAC sponsored by the Family Research Council. However, fans who follow the family online didn’t seem entirely displeased to see him on his wife’s Instagram.

“Happy birthday Josh!!” one user wrote. Many similar sentiments cropped up in the comments section, with well-wishers either ignoring the 30-year-old’s scandal, or promising that his faith would negate it.

“Only Christ can make ALL things new. Happy Birthday Josh! Blessings to you and your precious family,” read another comment.

Others were upset to see the former reality star back on screen.

“Heartbreaking to see a mother not protect her children what would god say about that Anna,” asked one user.

“How are you still with him after he touched his own sisters!!!” commented another person. “And was cheating on you on some online BS!!! I wouldn’t left that sick f– near my kids or myself!!!”