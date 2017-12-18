Kendra and Joseph Duggar Expecting Their First Child

Three months after tying the knot, Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expanding their family by one. The Counting On couple announced that they’re expecting their first child, Us Weekly reports.

During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the Counting On stars tell Us. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Joseph, 22, and Kendra, 19, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 8 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They were married by Kendra’s father, who is a pastor.

The two have known each other for years, having met at church when they were younger. They announced their courtship in March and Joseph proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding in May. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together,” they said in a statement on the Duggar family’s blog at the time.

Kendra said she was shocked by the proposal at Joy-Anna’s wedding. When the bride went to toss her bouquet to the crowd of unmarried women, she instead handed the flowers directly to a confused Kendra.

Joseph then came from out of the crowd and dropped to one knee.

“I would love to marry you!” she shrieked in response. “I guess there’s really no words to describe it,” she said later in a confessional interview. “It just felt like the whole world stopped for a minute.”

The two explained in September that their first kiss took place on their wedding day.

“You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away,” Joseph said. “It was amazing.”

Kendra says that another special moment from the ceremony was when she exchanged vows with her husband.

“I think when we said, ‘I do’ inside our vows and everything, I think it really was a super sweet time and it was, I think just made it more real,” she said.

Counting On returns on TLC in spring 2018.