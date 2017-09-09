Joseph Duggar Marries Kendra Caldwell

Another Duggar has tied the knot!

Joseph Duggar married his fiancé Kendra Caldwell on Friday, Sept. 8. The 22-year-old Counting On star and Caldwell, 19, exchanged vows as Caldwell’s father married the two at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their wedding comes just a few months after they got engaged.

According to PEOPLE, Caldwell wore a Renee Miller jeweled top with a princess skirt during the ceremony, while Duggar chose a navy three-piece suit and blush tie.

A post shared by Duggar Family (@countingontlc) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Duggar’s brother, Josiah, was his best man and Caldwell’s sister Lauren served as her maid of honor.

The couple made headlines back in May when Duggar proposed to Caldwell on his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding night.

Duggar and Caldwell met through their church and began their courtship in March. Once they got engaged, Caldwell revealed that they were allowed to start holding hands and say “I love you.”

The newlyweds recently traveled together on a mission trip to Panama, where they helped build a church building and shared their faith.

Congratulations to the happy couple!