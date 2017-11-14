Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold Say ‘Everything Hurts’ After Injured ‘DWTS’ Performance

Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold may have earned themselves a place in the finals, dancing while injured on Dancing with the Stars Monday, but the two are definitely feeling the effects of their efforts.

Fisher scratched his cornea the day of the competition, while his pro partner injured her knee Sunday during rehearsals. It was unclear if either would be able to compete, but their Argentine tango to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE earned them a 28/30 from the judges.

After the competition, the Hamilton star opened up to Us Weekly.

“Everything hurts at this point — light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, and it’s hard to see,” he said. “It’s one of those freak things and nobody would ever, ever do on purpose or expect for that to be a thing, to think about during the competition. It’s definitely been the hardest couple of days of the competition but we’re grateful that we were able to cap these couple of days off, like a pirate, with one good leg and one good eye, still managing to make a trip to the finals.”

This isn’t the first time Fisher has scratched that cornea, he said, suffering a similar injury about four years ago.

“It just takes a long time to heal,” he said. “I’m a big boy and it’s irritation more than anything and I can deal with that. I’m just so grateful that with the best partner in the entire world we have a trip to the finals. I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to share this night with her.”

Arnold, whose injury was a bit more serious, said she pulled strength from her partner (and knee brace).

“It feels good when it’s in the brace, that’s why I had this lovely friend on my leg all night,” she said. “It feels ok and I knew that I was going to dance with Jordan tonight, whatever I had to do to make it happen. I could not miss out on that. We have one more week dancing together so I’m going to take care of myself this week and make sure that I am ready to go next week because I will not let Jordan down.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.