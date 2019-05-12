Jon Gosselin Wishes Sextuplets Happy 15th Birthday in New Photo With Children, Hannah and Collin

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin wished his sextuplets a happy 15th birthday on Friday, alongside a new photo with children Hannah and Collin.

“Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!!” Gosselin wrote, alongside the new photos with his son and daughter taken outside his doorstep. “Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sextuplets’ mother, Gosselin’s ex-wife Kate Gosselin, also shared Instagram birthday wishes, alongside a photo of the children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on May 10, 2019 at 4:17am PDT

“Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I’m so very thankful for my ‘babies,’” Kate wrote. “Somehow they are 15 already?! I’m amazed by them each day! I’m so proud of the positive qualities I’ve seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood.”

Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin in December 2018, after Kate controversially checked him into an educational program for children with special needs. Collin is reportedly preparing to leave the program to live with Gosselin permanently, and spent this past holiday season with his father.

Hannah also lives with Gosselin. However, he remains estranged from the other children and the 18-year-old twin daughters he shares with Kate.

In February, Gosselin saw fans arguing about whether or not Kate sees Collin. He cleared the air, writing that she has “zero” interaction with him. In December, Gosselin also told a fan Collin does not have any special needs and is not on the autism spectrum.

“I’d love to know if he actually has ‘special needs,’ or if he just didn’t deal [with] Kate’s BS like we all suspect. Either way, he’s home! And he looks happy,” one fan wrote on Gosselin’s Instagram page.

“He is not on any spectrum or special needs,” he replied.

Since leaving the reality television landscape, Gosselin has started a DJing career and is dating longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad. In December, he said he has no intention of ever returning to television because of his age.

“Even DJing, I’m just exhausted. I’m trying to wean my gigs out now. I’m like ‘Hey do you want my gigs?’ I’m like so tired. And I don’t care. Give me 10 percent, I’ll sell them to you,” the 41-year-old told InTouch Weekly. “I DJ’d for five years straight, I was full-time for a while and then went part-time — even doing IT. I’ve been working two full-time jobs for five years! Having Hannah. It’s insane.”

Gosselin still has some hope he can mend fences with his other children though.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do,” he told Us Weekly last year. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jon Gosselin