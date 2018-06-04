Jon Gosselin Posts Sweet New Photo With Daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin is showing love for his daughter Hannah publicly amid rumors that the 14-year-old is now living with him.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, who all but disappeared from the public eye after a nasty divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin, shared a cute selfie with his daughter Saturday on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Saturday!!! School is almost over Thank God!!!!” he captioned the photo.

Hannah, who is showing off a toothy grin in the photo, struck many as looking happier than ever.

One person even commented, “She just looks so happy to be with her Dad!!”

The father-daughter duo appears to be closer than ever recently, with Jon even taking her on a road trip prior to Memorial Day, sparking talk that she could be living with him now.

The custody arrangement for the Gosselins’ is unclear, but Jon has definitely been spending a lot of time with Hannah if social media posts are any indication.

The former TLC star showed off his vacation with Hannah on Instagram following Jon celebrating his rarely-seen son Collin’s 14th birthday.

Jon also posted a cryptic video at the end of May, during which he reportedly said, possibly about Hannah, “I’d like to thank everyone for their love and support during this week. Obviously, you know the situation. If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation. But I want to say Happy Memorial Day, good luck to everyone and have a safe and happy weekend.”

Jon’s birthday, however, when he celebrated his 41st year, was sparsely attended by his kids, with only Hannah representing his family with Kate at the April event.

As previously reported, Kate and Jon have also taken another step in their bitter legal history.

According to court records obtained by Radar, the mother of eight filed a lawsuit against her ex in March, demanding more than $132,000 from him. It’s unclear why she is asking for the money, but Radar reported that Jon is lawyering up to contest the request.

Photo credit: Getty/Dave Kotinsky