Kate Gosselin Speaks out After Being Accused of Stealing Children’s College Funds

Kate Gosselin is denying allegations that she “stole” her eight children’s college money.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 50, addressed the allegations leveled against her by estranged son Collin Gosselin during a TikTok Live on Friday.

“They all have their college money, all the money that was in my control, anyway,” Kate said, via Fox News. “And they have more than enough for college.”

She continued that the claim she stole money that was intended to pay for her kids’ college was “not a thing,” adding, “That never happened. I’ll just leave it at that.” The TLC alum insisted that “all” of her children have a college fund “because of the show.”

Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin talk about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News’ “Today” on October 2, 2007 (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire)

Kate’s insistence comes after Collin, who was one of Kate’s sextuplets with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, accused his mom of taking “a very substantial amount” of money from him and his siblings.

Collin continued to claim that in a court hearing, Kate “unfortunately” took money out of his Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) account — an account set up for a minor by an adult custodian who has access to the account until the minor becomes an adult.

“[She took] a very substantial amount,” Collin said in his TikTok Live. “Money was taken out of the account that was made for me and my siblings. I literally have transcripts. I’m not just saying that. I have court transcripts where she admits to it.”

Collin, who is estranged from his mother after alleging that she was physically abusive, continued that he is currently waiting tables “pretty much full-time” and acting as an RA at his school in order to afford tuition as well as room and board.

Jon also previously accused Kate of stealing from their children, alleging in 2022 that she had taken more than $100,000 from trust fund accounts meant for their children. At the time, The Sun obtained court documents from 2019 that showed the reality personality admitting to “borrowing” money from her children’s trust funds in order to cover their living expenses.

Admitting to withdrawing $50,000 from the accounts on two occasions, Kate claimed that the children’s accounts actually owed her $387,000 for private school tuition that was paid using her and Jon’s income over the years instead of the trust.

“So, I mean, I’m not looking to collect that, but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust,” she said at the time. “And it owes me $387,000 technically.”

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” Jon told The Sun at the time. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.” He continued, “You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

Last month, Kate revealed in a TikTok that she had returned to nursing full-time to provide for her children, including “college funds” and “LAWYERS.”

“Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON,” she wrote at the time. “Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers :(. It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping.”