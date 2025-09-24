Kate Gosselin Reveals Mystery Boyfriend

Kate Gosselin is debuting her new relationship with a mystery man!

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, revealed that she is dating once again when asked about her love life during a Q&A session with her TikTok followers shared Monday.

“And finally, ‘Are you dating?’” she said while running down the list of questions she often receives from fans. “The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes.”

The TLC personality explained that she had been dating “somebody” for “a little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months,” saying that she was “super, super happy.”

Kate was previously married to Jon Gosselin, with whom she shares twins Cara and Mady, 24, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, 21, from 1999 to 2009.

The former couple appeared on Jon & Kate Plus 8 for five seasons before their divorce, at which point TLC pivoted the show to simply Kate Plus 8. Kate then returned for a short-lived dating show, Kate Plus Date, alongside daughters Cara and Mady in 2019.

Kate and Jon have continued to spar legally since their divorce, with Kate claiming in an August TikTok that the split “could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”

Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin talk about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News’ “Today” on October 2, 2007 (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire)

“I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly,” she said. “And I didn’t buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly. And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could.”

“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” she continued. “A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability.”