Jon Gosselin Sends Emotional Message to Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Amid Allegations Involving Son Collin

Jon Gosselin spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, delivering a public message to ex-wife Kate Gosselin and opening up about abuse allegations that have floated around against him. Gosselin has denied the claims made against him and was reportedly cleared of the allegations after an investigation by police.

Kate Gosselin called her ex-husband a "violent and abusive person" amid the controversy surrounding a deleted post alleging that Jon Gosselin was physically abusive toward him. Gosselin spoke directly to his ex while on ET Wednesday.

"Kate, the message to you is to stop," Gosselin said. "Unless you don't want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You're ruining that. It's not about me, It's about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred."

Gosselin also expanded on the incident that led to the suspected child abuse, which had been found as "unfounded" according to a letter from Pennsylvania Children and Youth Services. The embattled father seems to be sticking close to his role as a caregiver to his son and his sole custody of Collin and his daughter Hannah.

"It escalated into something, you know, I had to restrain him and I've done that a couple times. I didn't think he would call the police but he wanted to get his way and the police did their investigation and there were no charges or citations filed," Gosselin details to the outlet. "I've gone to all his therapy sessions. I've put him in school. I've walked him through everything. He's got a job, stuff like that, and Kate hasn't talked to him in five years. I mean, Kate didn't show up for his custody battle when they awarded me sole legal and physical custody. So now I find it interesting that she's so concerned about a child she doesn't even talk to. ... I mean, I find that interesting, so everyone can make their mind up of what she's trying to do."

Kate Gosselin has also been accused of abuse in the past, with authorities never finding anything. She quickly hit out against her ex-husband after allegations against him hit the headlines, claiming she was "done hiding" and called Jon Gosselin "abusive."

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon's abuse being disguised as everything but. I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough," Kate Gosselin said. Her ex-husband has stated numerous times that he doesn't have contact with his reality star wife or his children on that end. In turn, she reportedly hasn't spoken to her son Collin in 5 years and didn't show up to his custody hearing, prompting Jon Gosselin to get full custody. For him, he does want happier times to return according to his interview.

"My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together," he told the outlet. "Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."