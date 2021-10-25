JoJo Siwa Debuts New Hair Color Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Week

JoJo Siwa is rocking a new look — Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson’s! The Dance Moms alum, 18, debuted her new brunette hair color Saturday for Halloween week on the ABC dance competition show, dressing up as her partner in matching red rehearsal outfits. Both sporting red leggings and crop tops paired with an oversized denim jacket, Siwa looked just like Johnson, 27, in a post to Instagram.

“It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes,” Siwa captioned the photos. “Definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc.” Johnson responded in the caption, “Every detail was COVERED!!!!!!”

Siwa and Johnson are preparing for Monday’s Horror Night episode, during which they’ll perform to Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes,” a dance inspired by Stephen King’s It. The team is coming off of last week’s Grease week, in which their Foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” earned them a perfect 40/40 score from the judges.

Siwa has been throwing herself into rehearsal following a reported split from girlfriend Kylie Prew earlier this month, and Johnson has been like a “big sister” to the YouTuber during this difficult time. “Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup,” an insider told Us Weekly about the split last week. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100%. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Siwa alluded to the breakup on Instagram earlier this week, saying she had “never been so overwhelmed/overloaded” with work and her personal life. She continued that the difficult time had taught her to live in the moment and smile however you can.” The teen continued, “Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years.”