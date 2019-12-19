‘Dukes of Hazzard’ and ‘DWTS’ Star John Schneider Vows to Vote for Donald Trump in 2020 Despite Impeachment

President Donald Trump‘s impeachment won’t stop Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider from voting for him for president in 2020. The Dancing With the Stars alum took to Twitter to tell the president amid his lengthy Twitter rant Wednesday night that he’s “Looking forward to voting for you [Trump] in 2020!”

Looking forward to voting for you in 2020! — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) December 19, 2019

Schneider’s support for the president came amid a Twitter spree from Trump reassuring his followers that he does not think he’ll be removed from office despite the House of Representatives voting on Wednesday to impeach him.

As the House was voting on the two articles of impeachment, the Commander-in-Chief was conducting a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. While on stage, he addressed the elephant in the room and said that it “doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

“I’m the first person to ever get impeached and there’s no crime,” he said.

“With Richard Nixon, I just see it as a very dark era, very dark … I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time. It’s crazy,” he said later of Nixon, who was never formally impeached.

The vote in the House meant that Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, preceded by Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. While both of them were impeached, neither were voted out of office by a Senate majority. Nixon, meanwhile, resigned from office in 1974 before he could be impeached by the House.

The House’s vote to impeach Trump came after a day full of heated debate over the matter, which followed weeks of private and public hearings investigating whether or not Trump levered military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a political favor.

Article I, which leveled charges of abuse of power, won with 230 in favor and 197 opposed. The vote was largely along party lines, with a few outliers; two Democrats voted no, with one voting “present.” Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of justice, passed 229-198.

Up next is a trial in the Senate, where it would take 67 votes to remove Trump from office. In the Senate, Republicans still hold the majority with 53 seats compared to Democrats’ 45, which means it is highly unlikely Trump will be removed from office.

Trump has repeatedly denied the charges against him and called the process a “witch hunt.”