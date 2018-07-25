John-David Duggar Engaged to Abbie Grace Burnett

Weeks after announcing their courtship, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are engaged.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple told Us Weekly. “It was a special moment to share together.”

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple told Us about their engagement. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

Now that they’re officially engaged, “We need to start thinking about a wedding!” the couple says.

At 28, John-David had been the oldest Duggar son not to announce a courtship or marriage.

Although the two have known each other for years, they said they “really got connected” at a church event Duggar traveled to in Burnett’s native Oklahoma. Burnett, 26, said that they made the decision to move forward with their courtship after “a lot of prayer, a lot of counsel, and a lot of time together.”

“We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” the Counting On star said in a TLC video that announced their courtship in June.

The two have been serious about each other in recent weeks; not only did they announce their courtship, which is a more intense, marriage-focused version of dating, but they also created a joint Instagram account where they have shared several photos together.

In one photo shared at the end of June, the two attended an Arizona Razorbacks game together. “The Razorbacks lost, but I’m still feeling like a winner!” the shot was captioned.

In another photo shared to their joint Instagram account, the two smiled for a selfie at Duggar’s brother, Josiah’s wedding, earlier this month.

“Love is in the air,” they captioned the photo.

Josiah and Lauren Swanson said “I do” in Arkansas on July 1. “What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” Josiah Duggar and Swanson told the PEOPLE earlier this month. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah, 21, added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Josiah and Swanson tied the knot just six months after announcing their own engagement, so it’s possible John-David and Burnett may also be quick to wed.