John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Break Silence on Plane Crash

Counting On alum John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar are speaking out following reports that they were involved in a plane crash. The couple recently recounted the incident to Celebuzz and explained that it occurred this past October. John David was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

It was previously reported that John David, Abbie, and their 2-year-old daughter Grace were involved in a plane crash. Now, the Duggars themselves are offering an update following the scary situation. The pair told Celebuzz, “An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for.” They added that everyone managed to walk away unscathed following the crash, which took place in October 2021. John David and Abbie added, “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

John David was flying the aircraft, which was a Piper PA-30, at the time of the crash, per InTouch Weekly. His Piper PA-30 model was reportedly purchased back in 2020. He reportedly crashed the airplane into a field in Waverly, Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2021. InTouch Weekly noted that the Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, but only stated that a family from Arkansas was involved. John David and Abbie reside in Springdale, Arkansas with their young daughter.

When news originally emerged that they were involved in the plane crash, it was reported that Abbie was left “shaken up” by the incident. The Without a Crystal Ball podcast reported that Abbie no longer wishes to fly with John David, but the couple made no mention of this while speaking with Celebuzz. As they mentioned in their statement, John David has a history with flying. The 32-year-old is reportedly considered to be the “pilot” of the Duggar family, as he was the first one to obtain his pilot license. Since he is considered to be an avid pilot, his father Jim Bob Duggar purchased him a 4-seat Cirrus aircraft, as InTouch Weekly reported in 2018. This type of airplane went for $764,900 in 2014, but it’s likely that Jim Bob purchased it secondhand for a lower rate.