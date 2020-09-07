'Counting On' Family Throws John David Duggar a 'Dadchelor Party' to Celebrate His Daughter's Birth in Exclusive Preview

The Counting On family is welcoming John David Duggar into fatherhood the best way they know how — with dad jokes! After John welcomed daughter Gracie with wife Abbie in January, his loved ones celebrated the milestone with a "Dadchelor Party" in a PopCulture exclusive preview of the TLC show's all-new episode Tuesday.

As the guys pick out fatherhood-themed T-shirts ahead of the party, 19-year-old James Duggar picks up one proclaiming him a "funcle," which he says is 100% accurate. Austin Forsyth, who shares 2-year-old son Gideon and now 2-week-old daughter Evelyn with Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, picks up a shirt proclaiming he makes cute babies. "I'll do that one," he tells father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar. "Hey, Gideon's cute, isn't he? The proof is in the pudding."

The dad jokes come when Josiah Duggar is unanimously awarded the shirt reading, "Ask me about my dad jokes." James proclaims of his big brother, "Nobody else can wear that one," before Josiah is asked to recount his best dad jokes for the camera. "Did you hear about that kidnapping they just had at that school?" he asks. "It's OK, it's OK. She was just napping." Forsyth chimes in of the botched punchline, "No, she was just tired," prompting Josiah to give the joke a second spin.

Going to Jim Bob for his take on the dad joke, the Duggar patriarch says, "My best dad joke, let's see... What's the best way to learn how to make a banana split? Go to sundae school!" Moving through the Duggar family men, we hear a "cheesy" joke about pizza, a "pointless" quip about pencils and a cow that visited New York City to see the "moosicals." Ben Seewald closes out with a play on French food: "What did the snail's friend say about his car?" he asks. "Look at that snailscargo."

Even new mom Abbie has a good dad joke to contribute. "The joke that my dad always used to say was 'How do you make a Kleenex dance?' You bow a little boogie in it," she tells the camera. John David and Abbie welcomed their first child in January, proclaiming on social media at the time, "We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!" For more of the Duggar family moments, watch Counting On, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. For more about the Duggar family from PopCulture, click here.