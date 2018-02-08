John Cena Confirms Wedding With Nikki Bella Still On

John Cena and Nikki Bella have hit a rough patch in their relationship, but the WWE stars are “determined to work through it.”

After a clip from the upcoming season of Total Bellas showed the couple teary-eyed and hinting that their wedding might be canceled, Cena opened up about the candid moment — and assured fans they weren’t breaking up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” Cena said on TODAY. “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

“I am determined through thick and thin to make it work,” @JohnCena updates us on his relationship. pic.twitter.com/IKC7HMI8R5 — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) February 7, 2018

The moment in question was shown in a trailer for season three of the reality show, which follows the lives of WWE sisters Nikki and Brie Bella. The teaser showed the sisters discussing the “sacrifices” of marriage — and Cena’s unwillingness to make them. Later, a tearful Nikki asks Cena, “So we really want to call this off?”



Despite the upsetting conversation, the wrestler said he and his fiancee were still working to head down the aisle.



“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” Cena admitted. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Cena famously proposed to Nikki during Wrestlemania 33 in April, getting down on one knee in the middle of the ring to gift her the giant sparkler.

Cena, 40, had previously said he did not want to remarry after his failed union to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012; he has also maintained that he does not want to have children.

But his reservations aside, Cena and Nikki have gushed about their love for each other and the excitement of planning their futures together. Nikki also shared some romantic engagement photos of the couple on social media last week, assuring fans that they are still going strong.

Soon to be…. 💍 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:23am PST

“If it’s something that’s really that genuinely meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work, and I am determined through thick and thin to find a way to make it work because I absolutely love this woman,” Cena said.