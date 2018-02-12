Fans Convinced Joanna Gaines Revealed Baby Name and Gender in Pregnancy Photo

Joanna Gaines is currently pregnant with her fifth child, and the HGTV star is officially sporting a baby bump.

Gaines took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself rocking her bump, sharing a selfie that gave fans just a peek at the top of her stomach.

“Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore,” she wrote.

She also shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram story, one of which has fans speculating that the Fixer Upper star may have revealed her baby’s name and gender.

In the photo in question, Gaines sits on the floor on a patterned rug, posing with her hands on her stomach.

“I like this rug a lot,” she wrote, sharing that it will be available in the spring.

It’s the hashtag she added, though, that’s causing some fans to speculate.

The designer added that the rug is from the #eviecollection, with some of Gaines’ followers taking the hashtag to mean that the upcoming collection is named after Gaines’ unborn baby, who, judging by the name Evie, could be a girl.

“Did you catch the name of the collection?” one fan wrote on Facebook. “EVIE! It’s a GIRL guys! Their girls’ names all start with E.”

Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, are already parents to four children — son Drake, 12, daughter Ella Rose, 11, son Duke, 9, and daughter Emmie Kay, 7.

The theory does seem to have some weight when you consider the fact that both of the Gaines’ daughters do in fact have names that start with “E,” while their sons’ names begin with the letter “D.”

Joanna has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates with fans, including her cravings.

“Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing,” she recently wrote next to an Instagram photo of chocolate chip cookies.

“Didn’t have any of that so I made myself some cookies. With all the restaurant’s final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I’m definitely growing at a record rate.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines