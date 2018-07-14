Joanna Gaines Cradles Baby Crew in Heartfelt Mother-Son Portrait

Joanna Gaines is savoring every second with new baby Crew.

The Fixer Upper veteran took to Instagram Saturday to share a sweet mother-son show with her new baby, along with the family dog, Cookie, on their porch.

“Me + Crew + Cookie = [red heart emoji],” the mother of five wrote on the caption.

Fans of the Fixer Upper family showered the photo with compliments in the comments section, adding their well wishes for the new baby.

“Love this!! Nothing better than baby snuggles,” one user wrote.

“I miss when my babies were babies. Cherish the time,” another user warned the new mom.

“So glad you’re sharing Crew with us. We love y’all so much and miss your family…” a third user wrote.

Despite keeping her other kids out of the spotlight — Joanna and Chip Gaines share baby Crew, as well as Emma Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — both Fixer Upper parents have kept their social media channels active with photos and sweet messages featuring the new baby.

Gaines recently opened up about how baby Crew was a happy “surprise” for the family.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The family recently said goodbye to their HGTV series, as Chip and Joanna made the decision to take time to focus on family.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point, you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Joanna explained.

She said that the unexpected pregnancy felt like a sign that they had ended the HGTV series at the right time.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

After Crew was born June 21, Chip shared the good news on his Twitter account.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” he wrote. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines told KMOV before Crew was born. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy… at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it… but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”