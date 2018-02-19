Joanna Gaines Shows off Baby Bump and Social Media Loves It

Joanna Gaines is currently expecting her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines, and the HGTV star is now officially sporting a visible baby bump.

Over the weekend, Joanna lent her and Chip’s upcoming restaurant, Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas, to Darling Media for a series of meetings. Darling Media focuses on inspiring and empowering women, and Joanna attended the event to speak and also offer fans a glimpse of her growing bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wearing an orange floral wrap dress with an empire waistline, Joanna looked radiant as she addressed the group, sharing a snap of herself and Darling Media CEO and editor-in-chief Sarah Dubbeldam at the event.

There’s just some people you meet & you feel like you’ve known them forever. @SarahDubbeldam what you stand for, create & who you make space for-it’s such an inspiration to me & so many others. Thank you for celebrating beauty, creativity & women in such a raw & organic way. pic.twitter.com/m8NOdKwZw5 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 19, 2018

“There’s just some people you meet & you feel like you’ve known them forever,” she wrote alongside the snap. “@SarahDubbeldam what you stand for, create & who you make space for-it’s such an inspiration to me & so many others. Thank you for celebrating beauty, creativity & women in such a raw & organic way.”

The snaps also offered a peek at the inside of Magnolia Table, which Joanna shared will open in a little over a month.

Dubbeldam later shared her own photos on social media, which also served to give fans a glimpse of Joanna’s growing stomach.

Fans were thrilled to see the Fixer Upper star’s bump, sharing their excitement and well wishes in response to her post.

“Awesome!!!” one fan tweeted. “You look so adorable with your baby bump!!!”

“I’ve been waiting to see new pics of that growing belly,” another added on Instagram. “So beautiful.”

“Joanna Gaines – you look amazing!” wrote a third. “Glowing & Beautiful with Life!”

The designer has been open with fans since announcing her pregnancy in January, even sharing some of her cravings in a recent Instagram post.

“Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing,” she wrote. “Didn’t have any of that so I made myself some cookies.”

She added that various food-related ventures were also contributing to her intake, writing, “With all the restaurant’s final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I’m definitely growing at a record rate.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @joannagaines