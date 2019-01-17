Joanna Gaines Announces New Project With Children Hitting Shelves This March

Just when it seemed like Joanna Gaines had done it all, the Fixer Upper star revealed she’ll be releasing a children’s book this spring.

The former HGTV personality shared on Instagram this week a slideshow of some of the art for the new book, We Are the Gardeners, which will be available for purchase on March 26, 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on!” Gaines captioned the photos. “We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden – a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty, and grow something great!”

Joanna enlisted the help of her older four children with husband Chip Gaines to get the book together — Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8. Little Crew, 6 months, wasn’t directly involved in the book’s production, but was surely there for moral support throughout.

“In We Are the Gardeners, Joanna and the kids chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden. From their failed endeavors, obstacles to overcome (bunnies that eat everything!), and all the knowledge they’ve gained along the way, the Gaines family shares how they learned to grow a happy, successful garden,” a summary on the book’s website reads. “As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward. There are always new lessons waiting to be learned in the garden!”

With a children’s book coming out, new baby, lifestyle line at Target, Magnolia Bakery and Magnolia TV Network primed to launch, it’s clear the Gaines’ will have a lot on their plates in 2019!

To pre-order a copy of We Are the Gardeners, click here.

Photo credit: Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage