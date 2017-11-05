Jinger Vuolo Shares Birthday Message for ‘Faithful Companion’ Jessa

Jinger Vuolo shared a heartwarming birthday message to her sister, Jessa Seewald, on Instagram early Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Jinger posted a gallery of photos of herself with her sister and other members of the Duggar family, thanking her sister for always being a “faithful companion.”

“I love you so much,” Jinger wrote to Jessa. “Whether we were teaming up as little kids to color the kitchen cabinets with Sharpies or teaming up to help others as we got more mature — you have always been a faithful companion!”

Jinger wrote that the 25-year-old Jessa has always been an “incredible friend,” even in their darkest moments.

“Your love for Christ has only grown throughout the years and challenged me to desire to know Him more,” Jinger wrote. “We have made so many memories and enjoyed doing so many things together — just to name a few…my shopping buddy, fashion consultant, travel companion, hair stylist, playing piano duets together & bargain hunting! God is so kind to give me a sister such as you!”

The Duggar family also celebrated Jessa’s birthday with another photo gallery on Instagram.

“Growing up, you always kept us on our toes and added so much life to our house,” the family wrote. “We have seen how much the Lord has blessed you and we continue to pray His blessings on your life.”

Jinger is married to 30-year-old Jeremy Vuolo, a retired soccer player. The couple celebrates their first anniversary on Sunday and do not have any children.

The couple appears on TLC’s Counting On, along with other members of the Duggar family.