Jinger Duggar’s Latest Photo Gives ‘Counting On’ Fans Pause With Concern for Her Health

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took time recently to share some low-key snaps of his wife on Instagram. Although, according to The Sun, the photos were instantly met with concerns from fans. The publication noted that fans shared worries about Jinger’s appearance, as they said that she looked “underweight” in the photos.

Jeremy posted three separate photos of his wife enjoying a cup of coffee. He captioned each of the snaps with one word, ultimately creating the sentence, “Oh hey there.” While many fans were taken by just how adorable the couple’s interaction was, others couldn’t help but comment on the Counting On alum’s appearance. Some individuals commented on the posts with messages about Jinger’s weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One person wrote, “She looks underweight.” Another commented, “I agree, like way too skinny and unhealthy.” Even though there were many who thought that it was their place to comment on Jinger’s weight, there were other fans who showered the reality star with kind words. A fan commented on one of Jeremy’s photos, “Jinger looks healthy, happy and well-loved!”

In the past, Jinger has opened up about dealing with body issues. In May of 2021, she spoke with Us Weekly and chronicled how she used to feel as though she had to lose weight when she was a teenager. She said, “For me, the wrestling was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very in shape and I didn’t need to lose weight. I felt like I needed to; as a 14-year-old girl, I was really wrestling with that.” Jinger went on to say that these are issues that she addresses in her book, The Hope We Hold, which she penned alongside her husband. As for the reason why she chose to address the topic, she said that she doesn’t want others to feel as though they are alone.

“I talked to Jeremy. He knows about that [body issues], of course, from day one and my mom, but I think just those [issues] that I had, I wanted others to be able to see that they’re not alone and that there are answers for that,” Jinger explained. “And you don’t have to feel like you have to measure up to a certain standard of beauty or personality or whatever it may be, but [it’s about] just accepting who you were made to be.”