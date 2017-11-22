Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant With Her First Baby?

One of the Duggar Family daughters’ latest Instagram post is causing some to believe she’s expecting.

Jinger (Dugger) Vuolo shared the below photo to Instagram that shows off some of her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s Christmas decorations. The first one is a wreath that contains a plaque that is causing some of the speculation.

The card contains the phrases “The Vuolo’s” and “for unto us a child is born.”

While the second section is an excerpt from Isaiah 9:6 and is a reference to Jesus Christ, the way the card is laid out gives reason for the quote to have multiple meanings.

The festive quote could be a play on both Christ and an upcoming pregnancy, especially due to its proximity to the family name.

The Counting On couple have mean married for just more than a year, so it’s not too far-fetched for them to be expecting. They wouldn’t be breaking any of the Duggar family’s notorious courtship rules.

Fans seem to be divided on the meaning, but there it’s definitely causing some to do a double take.

“I’m reading her wreath, [and] I thought she was pregnant,” wrote Shaina Weathersby. “Too early for Christmas decorations.”

Fan Andrea Muir wrote,”Highly doubt this is a pregnancy announcement. Christmas is about celebrating Jesus being born. Hence the reason it says ‘for unto us a child is born.’ It’s a verse. Talking about Jesus being born. Way to assume guys!”

